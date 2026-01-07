Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's interview with local TV channels in spotlight of global media outlets

The leading global media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's interview with the local TV channels, Report informs via AZERTAC.

In his interview, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the country's position regarding its participation in the peacekeeping operations in the Gaza Strip, saying that Azerbaijan had never engaged in combat operations, and that he is not considering any participation in combat operations outside of Azerbaijan.

"Regarding the possibility of participating in actions in the Middle East, we were surprised by the statement of the US Ambassador to the UN, who claimed that Azerbaijan had given its consent. We did not give our consent, and we informed the US administration through diplomatic channels that such false statements are unacceptable and create a false impression. Perhaps there was an attempt to lure others into the process by saying Azerbaijan had agreed; I do not rule that out, but if so, it is absolutely unacceptable. We compiled a questionnaire of more than 20 questions and submitted it to the American side. Until these questions are clarified, no participation by Azerbaijan in any mission is envisioned," the president said.

The President also highlighted the strategic alliance with Türkiye, enhancing the relations with the Turkic states, implementation of the Zangezur Corridor, normalization of relations with Armenia, as well as other global developments.

The outlets covering the interview included "resonancdaily.com", "bpn.ge", "interpress.ge", "qafqazturk.com", "aktual.ge", "24news.ge", "realnews.ge" (Georgia), "US News", "The Straitstimes", "Econotimes" "Global Banking and Finance" (US), Reuters (UK), the Arab media outlets "Asharq Al-Awsat," "Al-Quds Al-Arabi", "Al-Dustur," "Al-Shorouk," as well as leading Turkish, Israeli, Irani, Pakistani and Indian media.