'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underway

According to the bilateral cooperation plan, the "Indestructible Partnership-2025" joint special forces exercise is being held in Azerbaijan with the Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and the units of Special Operations Command of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ministry of Defense told Report that at the solemn opening ceremony of the exercise held on October 21, the memory of Shehids of Azerbaijan and the UAE was honored with a minute of silence. Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of both countries were performed, and the state flags were raised.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan Special Forces Commander, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov noted that the main objective of the exercise is to deepen cooperation between the special forces personnel of the two countries, improve practical abilities, exchange experience, as well as increase the professional development of servicemen.

The exercise participants will practically develop their coordination and managerial skills in scenarios close to real combat conditions.

During tactical activities, the participants will improve their maneuverability, agility, and leadership skills, and will master the applied forms and methods, benefiting from the experience of the special forces of both countries.

Then the conditions created for the exercise participants were reviewed.

It should be noted that during the "Indestructible Partnership-2025" joint special forces exercise, which involves armored vehicles, army aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles, units will fulfill combat-training tasks on combat tactics, including shooting, airborne landing, sniper activities, neutralization of enemy targets, and the clearance of human settlements from enemy forces.