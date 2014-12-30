 Top
    Close photo mode

    Good news for those who called up for military service

    From today, conscripts can get information about the military unit where they will serve, via the internet and SMS

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ From today, the citizens who are called up for the statutory active military service in January, 2015, can get information about the military unit or the type of troop from the official website of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription and via SMS. Report was told by the head officer of the Department of Public Relations of SSMC, Captain Nuraddin Heydarov.

    The citizens can get information about the military units and the type of the troop where they will serve by entering "e-services" section in www.seferberlik.gov.az and writing information about themselves. As well as, they can send their ID card numbers to 9100. This service is available to numbers of all mobile operators.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi