Good news for those who called up for military service

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ From today, the citizens who are called up for the statutory active military service in January, 2015, can get information about the military unit or the type of troop from the official website of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription and via SMS. Report was told by the head officer of the Department of Public Relations of SSMC, Captain Nuraddin Heydarov.

The citizens can get information about the military units and the type of the troop where they will serve by entering "e-services" section in www.seferberlik.gov.az and writing information about themselves. As well as, they can send their ID card numbers to 9100. This service is available to numbers of all mobile operators.