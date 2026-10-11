Earth hit by strongest magnetic storm since July

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The magnetic storm that began on Earth on the evening of October 10 has become the strongest since July.

According to Report, citing TASS, the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said the last geomagnetic storm of comparable strength was observed on July 4, 2026.

The geomagnetic disturbances were caused by clouds of solar plasma reaching Earth after being ejected into space during a powerful surge in solar activity earlier this week.

The magnetic storm is evaluated at G3, or "strong," on the five-level geomagnetic storm scale.