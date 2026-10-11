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    Final stage of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon completed

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 12:18
    Final stage of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon completed

    The fourth and final stage of the III International Khankandi Ultramarathon has been completed.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, the fourth stage started in Aghdam, with participants covering 29.2 km.

    The athletes thus completed a total of 192 km over four days, reaching the finish line at Victory Square in Khankandi.

    Georgia's David Kharazishvili won each of the first three stages in the men's competition, while Olena Shevchenko of Ukraine finished first in the women's competition in those stages.

    The ultramarathon is jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company. A total of 97 athletes from six countries took part in the race.

    The ultramarathon consists of four stages: Gabala-Aghdash (52.5 km), Aghdash-Barda (63.5 km), Barda-Aghdam (46.8 km), and Aghdam-Khankandi (29.2 km). Winners of each stage are awarded separately.

    The event aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, as well as showcase different regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

    The Khankandi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankandi-Baku route. The 380-km race brought together 64 athletes from four countries.

    In 2025, the ultramarathon was held along the Gabala-Khankandi route, with 81 athletes from six countries taking part.

    Final stage of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon completed
    Final stage of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon completed
    Final stage of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon completed
    Final stage of III International Khankandi Ultramarathon completed

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    III Beynəlxalq Xankəndi Ultramarafonu başa çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
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