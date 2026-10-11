Fifth Turkic World Dialogues panel to be held in Northern Cyprus

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The fifth panel discussion on "Turkic World Dialogues: Shared Future, Shared Vision" will be held in Lefkosha, the capital of Northern Cyprus, on October 12.

According to Report, citing the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, the fifth edition of the discussions will assess existing opportunities for cooperation in education, the economy, transport, energy, science and technology, the defense industry, media and culture.

Among the main objectives of the panel are increasing the visibility of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at regional and global levels, communicating the Turkic world's shared vision to different audiences, and strengthening academic, cultural and social ties among the countries.

The discussions have previously been held in Astana, Kazakhstan; Baku, Azerbaijan; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.