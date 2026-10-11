Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 12

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Partly cloudy and occasionally overcast weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 12, with conditions remaining mainly dry. However, brief light rain is possible in some areas during the day.

According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, moderate southeasterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures will be 15-18°C at night and 21-26°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70-75%.

The weather in most regions of Azerbaijan is also expected to remain mainly dry. However, brief light rain and thunderstorms are possible in some eastern regions during the day.

Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Easterly winds will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

Temperatures will be 14-18°C at night and 21-26°C during the day in the regions, and 4-9°C at night and 13-18°C during the day in mountainous areas.