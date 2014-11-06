General Zekai Aksakalli: "Turkey will always support Azerbaijan"

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the Special Forces commander of Turkish Armed Forces General Staff, Division General Zekai Aksakalli. Report was told by the Ministry of Defense, Z.Aksakalli paid a working visit to the Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Z.Hasanov said that the military cooperation established on the basis of strategic partnership and fraternal relations between the two countries increased steadily.

Defense Minister referring to the military-political situation in the country noted that Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional stability and also stressed the importance of resolving the conflict according to the international legal norms and rules.

After reviewing the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Division General Z.Aksakallı highly appreciated their training and supplies and noted the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of training and education and experience exchange between Special Forces of the two countries. He also added that Turkey will always support Azerbaijan.

Then the sides exchanged views on the perspectives of relationships between Special Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey and other matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Joshkun attended the meeting.