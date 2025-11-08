Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    First-ever parade of unmanned system troops held in Baku

    Military
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 14:49
    First-ever parade of unmanned system troops held in Baku

    For the first time, a parade of unmanned system troops, the most modern type of troops, passed by at the military parade held in Baku on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

    The parade was led by Colonel Adem Huseynov, holder of the Order For Service to the Fatherland.

    Military Parade unmanned systems
    Video
    Bakıda hərbi paradda ilk dəfə insansız sistem qoşunlarının parad heyəti keçib
    Video
    В Баку на военном параде впервые прошла парадная колонна войск беспилотных систем

    Latest News

    15:56

    Malaysia congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    15:41

    JF-17 multirole fighter jets displayed at military parade in Baku

    Military
    15:40

    New operational-tactical missile system put into service in Azerbaijan

    Military
    15:28

    Kaira naval kamikaze drone unveiled for first time at military parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    15:26

    Erdogan's administration releases footage from military parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Video

    Azerbaijan's new Vashag, Cobra II military vehicles displayed at Baku parade

    Military
    15:20

    Viking mobile combat complex demonstrated at military parade in Baku

    Military
    15:19
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day concludes in Baku – UPDATED-5

    Military
    14:49

    Ambassador: Ethiopia honors strong ties of friendship, cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed