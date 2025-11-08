First-ever parade of unmanned system troops held in Baku
Military
- 08 November, 2025
- 14:49
For the first time, a parade of unmanned system troops, the most modern type of troops, passed by at the military parade held in Baku on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.
The parade was led by Colonel Adem Huseynov, holder of the Order For Service to the Fatherland.
