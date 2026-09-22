Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Farid Mammadov: ADEX‑2026 to launch first official merch collection

    Military
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 12:47
    Farid Mammadov: ADEX‑2026 to launch first official merch collection

    This year, for the first time in ADEX history, the exhibition's official merch collection will be introduced, Farid Mammadov, CEO of Caspian Event Organisers, the organizer of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment, stated at a press conference, Report informs.

    According to him, the exclusive branded collection prepared specifically for ADEX 2026 will become part of the exhibition's brand identity:

    "The collection will include stylish and practical products featuring ADEX 2026 symbols. Participants and visitors will be able to purchase official merch items at a specially designated area during the exhibition days."

    Mammadov also announced that a newspaper titled ADEX News will be published for the exhibition: "The newspaper will feature news about innovations and technologies presented by participating companies, as well as interviews with high‑level guests, delegation members, and industry experts attending the exhibition."

    The CEO emphasized that bilateral meetings between representatives of Azerbaijan's state institutions, international delegations, and participating companies will carry special importance.

    "These meetings will create opportunities for new business relations, expansion of military‑technical cooperation, implementation of joint projects, and formation of long‑term strategic partnerships. Considering the professional nature of the exhibition, entry to ADEX 2026 will be open only to military personnel, employees of security and law enforcement agencies, individuals working in the military and defense industry or related sectors, and cadets of higher military education institutions," he said.

    ADEX Farid Mammadov Caspian Event Organisers defense exhibition
    Fərid Məmmədov: Bu il ADEX tarixində ilk dəfə olaraq sərginin rəsmi merç kolleksiyası təqdim ediləcək
    Фарид Мамедов: На ADEX впервые будет представлена официальная мерч-коллекция выставки

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