Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani teams begin Minifootball Champions League

    Football
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 08:24
    Azerbaijani teams begin Minifootball Champions League

    Azerbaijani clubs Zira, Beerbasha Baku, and Aznur have begun their campaigns in the group stage of the Minifootball Champions League.

    According to Report, Beerbasha Baku, competing in Group E, defeated England's Ardeleni 3-2.

    Meanwhile, Zira drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Krajina in its opening Group G match.

    Aznur, competing in Group F, lost 0-2 to Poland's Sokil in its first match of the day and was beaten 2-3 by England's Bucovina Badeuti in its second encounter.

    The Azerbaijani representatives will play their next matches tomorrow.

    Minifootball Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan klubları minifutbol üzrə Çempionlar Liqasında mübarizəyə başlayıb
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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