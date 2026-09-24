Azerbaijani teams begin Minifootball Champions League

Azerbaijani clubs Zira, Beerbasha Baku, and Aznur have begun their campaigns in the group stage of the Minifootball Champions League.

According to Report, Beerbasha Baku, competing in Group E, defeated England's Ardeleni 3-2.

Meanwhile, Zira drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Krajina in its opening Group G match.

Aznur, competing in Group F, lost 0-2 to Poland's Sokil in its first match of the day and was beaten 2-3 by England's Bucovina Badeuti in its second encounter.

The Azerbaijani representatives will play their next matches tomorrow.