Azerbaijan, Mali sign memorandum on political consultations

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Abdoulaye Diop, Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on X, Report informs.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Mali relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, intensifying mutual visits, and reinforcing the institutional foundations of bilateral cooperation.

The importance of further strengthening mutual support within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement was highlighted, alongside Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding engagement with African countries and the African Union.

Following the comprehensive discussions, the ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.

This essential framework will serve to strengthen institutional ties and ensure a consistent, regular political dialogue between the two nations.