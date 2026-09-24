Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Neftchi begins FIBA Europe Cup with victory

    Football
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 07:31
    Neftchi begins FIBA Europe Cup with victory

    Azerbaijan's Neftchi basketball team has begun its campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup.

    According to Report, the Black and Whites defeated Estonia's Parnu 80-67 in the qualification round.

    The match was held at the Baku Sports Palace.

    The return leg is scheduled for September 30. The winner of the tie will advance to Group H of the FIBA Europe Cup main stage, where they will play against CSM Oradea (Romania), Fribourg Olympic Basket (Switzerland), VEF Riga (Latvia), A.O. Mykonos BC (Greece), and PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

    Neftchi Basketball
    "Neftçi" FIBA Avropa Kubokunda mübarizəyə qələbə ilə start verib
    Баскетбольный "Нефтчи" стартовал с победы на Кубке Европы ФИБА
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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