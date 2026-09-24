Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Bahamas sign MoU on political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 07:49
    Azerbaijan, Bahamas sign MoU on political consultations

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Bahamas' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA81), Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Bahamas. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

    The ministers emphasized the importance of establishing a strategic dialogue and exploring new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Concluding the productive exchange, the ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

    "This document will foster regular diplomatic engagement and serve as a strong foundation for advancing our bilateral partnership," the Azerbaijani MFA said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Political consultations Azerbaijan Bahamas
    Azərbaycan və Baham adaları arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr haqqında memorandum imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Багамы подписали меморандум о политических консультациях
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    11:34

    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    AIC
    All News Feed