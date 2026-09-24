Azerbaijan, Bahamas sign MoU on political consultations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Bahamas' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA81), Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Bahamas. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The ministers emphasized the importance of establishing a strategic dialogue and exploring new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Concluding the productive exchange, the ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

"This document will foster regular diplomatic engagement and serve as a strong foundation for advancing our bilateral partnership," the Azerbaijani MFA said.