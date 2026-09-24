Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.09.2026)

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 09:13
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.09.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    102.25

    4.11

    41.40

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    91.45

    2.48

    34.03

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,319.20

    -64.00

    -21.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,511.59

    -352.10

    3,448.30

    S&P 500

    7,706.03

    -58.61

    860.53

    Nasdaq

    26,936.04

    -308.24

    3,694.05

    Nikkei

    65,679.88

    660.93

    15,340.40

    Dax

    25,410.63

    -168.22

    920.22

    FTSE 100

    10,705.26

    -3.07

    773.88

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,123.41

    -31.50

    -26.09

    Shanghai Composite

    3,937.85

    -0.23

    -30.99

    Bist 100

    13,251.85

    53.01

    1,990.33

    RTS

    863.08

    1.16

    -251.05

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1382

    -0.0044

    -0.0363

    USD/GBP

    1.3241

    -0.0075

    -0.0232

    JPY/USD

    157.9100

    0.3400

    1.4600

    RUB/USD

    84.6938

    0.3937

    5.9438

    TRY/USD

    48.8556

    0.0184

    5.8994

    CNY/USD

    6.7149

    0.0065

    -0.2741
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.09.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.09.2026)
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    11:34

    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    AIC
    All News Feed