Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.09.2026)
Finance
- 24 September, 2026
- 09:13
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
102.25
|
4.11
|
41.40
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
91.45
|
2.48
|
34.03
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,319.20
|
-64.00
|
-21.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,511.59
|
-352.10
|
3,448.30
|
S&P 500
|
7,706.03
|
-58.61
|
860.53
|
Nasdaq
|
26,936.04
|
-308.24
|
3,694.05
|
Nikkei
|
65,679.88
|
660.93
|
15,340.40
|
Dax
|
25,410.63
|
-168.22
|
920.22
|
FTSE 100
|
10,705.26
|
-3.07
|
773.88
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,123.41
|
-31.50
|
-26.09
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,937.85
|
-0.23
|
-30.99
|
Bist 100
|
13,251.85
|
53.01
|
1,990.33
|
RTS
|
863.08
|
1.16
|
-251.05
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1382
|
-0.0044
|
-0.0363
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3241
|
-0.0075
|
-0.0232
|
JPY/USD
|
157.9100
|
0.3400
|
1.4600
|
RUB/USD
|
84.6938
|
0.3937
|
5.9438
|
TRY/USD
|
48.8556
|
0.0184
|
5.8994
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7149
|
0.0065
|
-0.2741
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.09.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.09.2026)
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