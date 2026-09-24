Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic sign mutual visa exemption agreement

As part of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Ito Bisonó, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijan-Dominican Republic relations. They emphasized the importance of institutionalizing political dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, highlighting prospects for advancing coordination within international organizations.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Dominican Republic on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.

Additionally, the sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of External Relations of the Dominican Republic on the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations.

It was noted that the new documents will make a significant contribution to expanding the framework of institutional cooperation and further advancing relations between the two countries.