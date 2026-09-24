Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic sign mutual visa exemption agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 08:39
    Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic sign mutual visa exemption agreement

    As part of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Ito Bisonó, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the ministers discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijan-Dominican Republic relations. They emphasized the importance of institutionalizing political dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

    The sides also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, highlighting prospects for advancing coordination within international organizations.

    Following the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Dominican Republic on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.

    Additionally, the sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of External Relations of the Dominican Republic on the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations.

    It was noted that the new documents will make a significant contribution to expanding the framework of institutional cooperation and further advancing relations between the two countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) visa exemption Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Azerbaijan Dominican Republic
    Azərbaycan və Dominikan arasında viza rejimi ləğv olunub
    Азербайджан и Доминиканская Республика подписали соглашения об отмене виз и политических консультациях
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    11:34

    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    AIC
    All News Feed