Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss cooperation on regional, international platforms

As part of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms.

The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations based on the historical friendship and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Iraq. In this context, they noted that increased mutual support on regional and international platforms could contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

Particular attention was also paid to issues on the multilateral cooperation agenda. The ministers exchanged views on upcoming international events, including the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held in Azerbaijan in October.

In addition, opportunities for cooperation in the framework of next year's Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were discussed. The sides underscored the importance of coordination and cooperation within these multilateral platforms.

The complex situation in the Middle East was also among the key topics discussed during the meeting. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iraq exchanged views on developments in the region and reviewed their respective positions on the current situation.

The meeting was seen as an important platform for continuing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iraq and for further developing bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.