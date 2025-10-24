Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Military
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 14:25
    Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of Eternity-2025 exercise

    Distinguished Visitors Day is held within the "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff trilateral exercise organized in the Kars, Türkiye, with the participation of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish servicemen.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that the event was attended by Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov, representatives of the Azerbaijani military attaché office in Türkiye, as well as high-level guests from other countries.

    High-level guests observed the progress of the exercise at the command post.

    The progress of the "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff trilateral exercise and the professionalism of the servicemen from the participating countries were commended.

    At the end, awards were presented to servicemen ho distinguished themselves during the exercise.

