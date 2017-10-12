Deputy Defence Minister: As in April battles, Azerbaijani Army ready to ensure victory over enemy

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of combat training of the Armed Forces approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Training and Education Centre has hosted a seminar with participation of deputy commanders for personnel of units, unions, military units and special purpose educational institutions, legal assistants and psychologists.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the event, Deputy Defence Minister for Personnel, Lieutenant-General Karim Valiyev said regarding the speech of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers that, the head of the state touched upon army building and stated that the Azerbaijani army is ready to fulfill the important combat task, if peaceful liberation of the lands from the enemy fails.

According to the general, as in 2016 April battles, the Azerbaijani army is able to ensure victory over the enemy.

Lieutenant-General K. Valiyev expressed confidence that the officers, involved in the seminar will further continue to fulfill their duties with responsibility, try to decently implement the tasks and instructions by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister.

Department Chief of the Defence Ministry, Major-General Rasim Aliyev spoke about the works and prospects for improving discipline in the Armed Forces.