As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Vice Rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Talat Canbolat visited the Combined Arms Army, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The guests first visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the main square of Nakhchivan city and paid tribute to his memory.

Afterwards, the Heydar Aliyev Museum was visited, where the guests were provided with detailed information about the political activities of the National Leader, including the Nakhchivan period of his life.

The delegation also visited the monument of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, erected in the city of Nakhchivan, and honored his memory.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the Headquarters of the Combined Arms Army.

They were provided with detailed information on the history of the Combined Arms Army's establishment, its development path, current activities, ongoing reforms, and future objectives.

The current state of cooperation in the field of military education, its prospects, and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The delegation also visited various classrooms, the simulation center, and the training (simulator) hall at the Training and Education Center of Combined Arms Army.

During the familiarization with the Nakhchivan Military College and the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum, the delegation was provided with detailed information on the reforms implemented in these special educational institutions, the current military education system, as well as the main directions of teaching and scientific activities.

They also toured the headquarters, academic buildings, dormitory, and other administrative facilities.

As part of the visit, the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Friendship Park and historical and cultural monuments were also visited.