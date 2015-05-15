Defense Minister arrives in Nakhchivan to review Turkish-Azerbaijani exercises

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Nakhchivan to review Azerbaijan-Turkey joint tactical exercises.

Report informs referring to the information given by the press service of Defense Ministry.

The report says that, Defense Minister met with the delegation led by Army General, Turkey's 3rd Army Commander Umit Dundar, who visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to observe the next stage of the exercises.

During the meeting, joint exercises, the importance of exchange of experience in the field of defense and military cooperation, and future prospects were discussed.

Putting bunches of flowers in front of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev's monument erected in the center of Nakhchivan, Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrdom, Defense Minister and Turkish delegates visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum.