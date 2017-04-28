Cadets of military school carried out live-firing from artillery launchers

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for the current year, practical trainings with live-fire on the subject "Shooting and control of artillery fire" were held at the artillery training center for cadets studying at the 4th year of the Azerbaijan High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The main aim of the training was to inspect the practical use of knowledge and skills obtained during special training sessions conducted within the training period in the training grounds and in conditions close to combat.

Having fired from the D-30 122 mm howitzers, the cadets carried out standard exercises on the destruction of moving and stationary targets at various distances.

In the course of the exercises, in conditions close to combat, the combat and moral-psychological stature of military personnel were highly appreciated.