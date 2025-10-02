Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:18
    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    A booby-trap explosive device was discovered during mine-clearing operations in a house in the village of Kichik Galadaraji in the Shusha district, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    Two F-1 hand grenades, set to detonate via a tripwire mechanism, were found on the roof of the house and on the attic entrance door.

    ANAMA personnel successfully neutralized the trap, ensuring the safety of the area.

    ANAMA Shusha booby trap explosion
    Photo
    Şuşada partlayıcı tələ qurğusu aşkarlanıb
    Photo
    В Шуше обнаружено взрывное устройство-ловушка

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed