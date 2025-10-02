Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

A booby-trap explosive device was discovered during mine-clearing operations in a house in the village of Kichik Galadaraji in the Shusha district, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Two F-1 hand grenades, set to detonate via a tripwire mechanism, were found on the roof of the house and on the attic entrance door.

ANAMA personnel successfully neutralized the trap, ensuring the safety of the area.