Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha
Military
- 02 October, 2025
- 12:18
A booby-trap explosive device was discovered during mine-clearing operations in a house in the village of Kichik Galadaraji in the Shusha district, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
Two F-1 hand grenades, set to detonate via a tripwire mechanism, were found on the roof of the house and on the attic entrance door.
ANAMA personnel successfully neutralized the trap, ensuring the safety of the area.
Latest News
12:48
Photo
Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in KazakhstanInfrastructure
12:48
Photo
Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATEDForeign policy
12:44
Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community SummitOther
12:29
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATEDForeign policy
12:28
Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaForeign policy
12:27
Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contactsForeign policy
12:19
Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'Foreign policy
12:18
Photo
Booby-trap explosive device found in ShushaMilitary
12:15