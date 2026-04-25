Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Baku, Kyiv may establish co-op in counter-drone tech

    Military
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 14:21
    Baku, Kyiv may establish co-op in counter-drone tech

    Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala have discussed developing cooperation in the military-industrial complex, Report informs.

    The talks took place as part of a meeting between the heads of state.

    The parties noted the significant potential for joint production in both the defense industry and the industrial sector as a whole.

    Furthermore, possible cooperation in counter-drone tech and the exchange of experience in this area were discussed.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ilham Aliyev counter-drone tech
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna dron əleyhinə vasitələrin istehsalı və təcrübə mübadiləsi ilə bağlı əməkdaşlıq edə bilər
    Баку и Киев могут наладить сотрудничество в производстве антидронов и обмен опытом в этой области

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