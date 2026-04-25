Baku, Kyiv may establish co-op in counter-drone tech

Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala have discussed developing cooperation in the military-industrial complex, Report informs.

The talks took place as part of a meeting between the heads of state.

The parties noted the significant potential for joint production in both the defense industry and the industrial sector as a whole.

Furthermore, possible cooperation in counter-drone tech and the exchange of experience in this area were discussed.