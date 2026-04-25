Baku, Kyiv may establish co-op in counter-drone tech
Military
- 25 April, 2026
- 14:21
Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala have discussed developing cooperation in the military-industrial complex, Report informs.
The talks took place as part of a meeting between the heads of state.
The parties noted the significant potential for joint production in both the defense industry and the industrial sector as a whole.
Furthermore, possible cooperation in counter-drone tech and the exchange of experience in this area were discussed.
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