Baku hosts meeting with observers of 'Power of Unity – 2026' joint military exercise

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The meeting in Baku was held with observers of the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The event, organized at the War Games Center of the National Defense University, provided observers from various countries with detailed information on the objectives of the exercise, its phases of implementation, and the tasks to be carried out.

It was noted that the exercise is designed to involve military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan in the execution of various tactical tasks, while enhancing coordinated interaction among units and improving command-and-control capabilities.

The meeting also addressed issues related to compliance with safety regulations during the exercise and the organization of activities involving the observers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the questions raised by the observers were answered.