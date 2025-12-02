Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting commences

    Military
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 12:51
    Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting commences

    Baku hosts the 16th Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that first, a meeting was held between the delegations led by Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev and Lieutenant General Ali Osman Yurdagül.

    Expressing his satisfaction with seeing the guests in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General A. Aliyev stated that Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations, established on the principles of brotherhood and friendship, continue to develop steadily.

    Lieutenant General A.O.Yurdagül, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the sincere attitude and the attention shown, and noted that the mutual meetings significantly contribute to the exchange of experience between the two armies.

    During the meeting, the current state of the work done within the cooperation in military, military-technical, and other fields was discussed.

    The sides held broad discussions and exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations, their development, as well as on issues of mutual interest.

    In the end, the opening ceremony of the High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting was held with the participation of the delegations, and meetings between sub-working groups were also conducted.

