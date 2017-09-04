Azerbaijani Minister of Defence starts visit to Poland

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Warsaw on a visit on September 4 at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Antoni Macierewicz.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A bilateral meeting of Colonel General Z. Hasanov with the Minister of National Defense of Poland, as well as participation in the International Defence Industry Exhibition and other events are planned to held within the framework of the visit.