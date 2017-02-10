Azerbaijani military serviceman died in snow avalanche

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 9 in the evening, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Rustamov Ulvi Ahmad has died when performing official duty, as a result of avalanche in Murovdagh.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The necessary steps for the withdrawal and evacuation of the serviceman‘s dead body from the deep ravine are currently being undertaken.

Ministry of Defence offers condolences to relatives, loved ones of the soldier passed away as a result of natural disaster and wishes patience his family!