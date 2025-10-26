Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijani military joins exhibitions of defense firms held at NATO exercise

    Military
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 13:48
    Azerbaijani military joins exhibitions of defense firms held at NATO exercise

    Exhibitions and presentations of defense industry companies were held at Nara Castle within the framework of the international Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise organized in Çanakkale and Saros Gulf of Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish National Ministry of Defense.

    Azerbaijani military personnel also participated in the events.

    The Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise, hosted by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, is being held on October 24-31 with the participation of friendly and allied countries.

    The purpose of the exercise is to increase the knowledge and skills of participating units and commands in the planning, execution, and evaluation of mine warfare, as well as to develop mutual cooperation and joint operational capabilities between the Turkish Naval Forces and the naval forces of friendly and allied countries.

    In addition to Azerbaijan, the international exercise involves a total of 44 participants from the US, the UAE, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Indonesia, South Africa, the Netherlands, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Oman.

    military exercises Turkiye
    Photo
    Azərbaycan hərbçilərinin qatıldğı NATO təlimində müdafiə şirkətlərinin sərgiləri keçirilib
    Photo
    В рамках учений НАТО с участием Азербайджана прошли выставки оборонных компаний

    Latest News

    14:28

    1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

    Other countries
    14:07

    Russian Railways to organize transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    13:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijani military joins exhibitions of defense firms held at NATO exercise

    Military
    13:33

    WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

    Individual sports
    13:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

    Individual sports
    12:57
    Photo

    Israeli embassy: Power of music strengthens ties between peoples, cultures

    Foreign policy
    12:35

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Argentines vote in high-stakes test of Milei's libertarian vision

    Other countries
    11:58

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Austria

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed