Azerbaijani military joins exhibitions of defense firms held at NATO exercise

Exhibitions and presentations of defense industry companies were held at Nara Castle within the framework of the international Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise organized in Çanakkale and Saros Gulf of Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish National Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijani military personnel also participated in the events.

The Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise, hosted by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, is being held on October 24-31 with the participation of friendly and allied countries.

The purpose of the exercise is to increase the knowledge and skills of participating units and commands in the planning, execution, and evaluation of mine warfare, as well as to develop mutual cooperation and joint operational capabilities between the Turkish Naval Forces and the naval forces of friendly and allied countries.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the international exercise involves a total of 44 participants from the US, the UAE, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Indonesia, South Africa, the Netherlands, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Oman.