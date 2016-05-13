 Top
    Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers to meet in Gabala

    Visit of ministers will last up to May 15

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ By official invitation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, official visit of Georgian Defense Minister Ms. Tinatin Khidasheli and Turkish National Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz is planned to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 14.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the visit, bilateral and trilateral talks will be held among ministers in Gabala.

    Defense Minister's visit to Gabala city will continue until May 15. 

