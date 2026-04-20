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    Azerbaijani defense products showcased at DSA 2026 exhibition in Malaysia

    Military
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 17:31
    Azerbaijani defense products showcased at DSA 2026 exhibition in Malaysia

    The 19th Asian Defense Services Exhibition – DSA 2026 has opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.

    Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Minister Mehman Bakhishov, is attending the event.

    At the exhibition, 72 defense-related products of Azersilah Defence Industry Holding CJSC are being displayed. In addition, Azerbaijani companies USH Group, Synapline, Q-STP, 6L Systems, and RD Smart are also presenting their products at the Azersilah stand.

    Held biennially under the organization of Malaysia's Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Home Affairs, DSA 2026 hosts more than 600 high-level delegations and 1,400 companies from 50 countries.

    During the exhibition, Deputy Minister Mehman Bakhishov met with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of National Defense Musa Heybet, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Defense Adly bin Zahari, and Singapore Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Aaron Beng.

    The meetings positively assessed current relations, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation, and noted the need to explore collaboration opportunities across different platforms. The role of international cooperation, experience-sharing in the defense industry, and the importance of continuing such dialogues in the future were also highlighted.

    The exhibition will conclude on April 23.

    Azerbaijani defense products showcased at DSA 2026 exhibition in Malaysia
    Azerbaijani defense products showcased at DSA 2026 exhibition in Malaysia
    Azerbaijani defense products showcased at DSA 2026 exhibition in Malaysia

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry Malaysia Azersilah
    Photo
    Azərbaycan məhsulları "DSA 2026" sərgisində nümayiş etdirilir
    Photo
    Азербайджанская продукция демонстрируется на выставке DSA-2026

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