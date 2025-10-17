Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry inspects army's supply, combat readiness

• 17 October, 2025

    • 17 October, 2025
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry inspects army's supply, combat readiness

    The leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense inspected supply and level of combat readiness of the Azerbaijan Army Units pursuant to the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The ministry's leadership inspected the quality of the work done to enhance social and living conditions of personnel and the organization of military service commando and other units.

    Following the review of the conditions created for military personnel, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave additional instructions to relevant officials on winter preparation, improving the service and living conditions of the units, further increasing the combat capability of the troops, seasonal maintenance of weapons and equipment, as well as uninterrupted supply.

    The minister of defense had conversations with servicemen and praised their combat and moral-psychological readiness.

    Conversations focused on successful reforms implemented in the field of army development under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the increase in the prestige of the country in the international community as a result of the head of state's resolute defense of the interests and position of the people while participating in prestigious events, and also conveyed to the personnel the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the Azerbaijan Army.

    After that, Minister Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions to officials to strictly follow discipline and safety rules, to properly establish mutual relations, and to be more sensitive to the health of personnel.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov set specific tasks for the managerial staff on strengthening control over the organization of military service and the provision of all types of personnel.

