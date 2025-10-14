Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijani Army units conduct demonstration training exercises within inspection

    Military
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 18:49
    Azerbaijani Army units conduct demonstration training exercises within inspection

    Pursuant to the 2025 training plan, units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Army conducted demonstration training exercises under inspection conditions, both during daytime and nighttime operations, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    These exercises were designed to simulate real combat scenarios, enabling military personnel to effectively complete assigned tasks while employing modern technical equipment and innovative combat tactics.

    Operations were carried out in mobile subgroups using the aerosol curtain and the protective properties of the terrain.

    Additionally, during the accomplishment of the tasks, strike UAVs were also used.

    Azerbaijani Army units conduct demonstration training exercises within inspection

    Azerbaijani Army units Ministry of Defense training exercises
    Video
    Hərbi hissə və bölmələrdə nümayiş məşqləri keçirilib
    Video
    В воинских частях проведены показательные тренировки

    Latest News

    19:46

    Madagascar's military takes power, says colonel

    Other countries
    19:37

    Spiritual Values Week in Azerbaijan's Karabakh ends

    Religion
    19:30

    Ilham Aliyev shares another post on his participation in Middle East Peace Summit

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    IMF revises forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus for 2025-2026

    Finance
    19:05

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold meeting of transport commission

    Foreign policy
    18:49
    Video

    Azerbaijani Army units conduct demonstration training exercises within inspection

    Military
    18:40

    Abdullayev: Energy efficiency requirements tightened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    18:26

    IMF expects inflation in Azerbaijan to decline to 4% by 2030

    Finance
    18:05

    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    Energy
    All News Feed