Azerbaijani Army units conduct demonstration training exercises within inspection
- 14 October, 2025
- 18:49
Pursuant to the 2025 training plan, units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Army conducted demonstration training exercises under inspection conditions, both during daytime and nighttime operations, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
These exercises were designed to simulate real combat scenarios, enabling military personnel to effectively complete assigned tasks while employing modern technical equipment and innovative combat tactics.
Operations were carried out in mobile subgroups using the aerosol curtain and the protective properties of the terrain.
Additionally, during the accomplishment of the tasks, strike UAVs were also used.
