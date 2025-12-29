Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination project

    Business
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 14:52
    ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination project

    A project company, Caspian Sea Azerbaijan Project Co., has been established under a public-private partnership between Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Azerbaijan's State Agency for Water Resources (ADSEA) for the construction of a Caspian Sea desalination plant, Report informs, citing ACWA Power.

    ACWA Power will own 100 percent of the shares in the project company. The project envisions the construction of a seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day in the Sumgayit Industrial Park. It will be implemented by a consortium comprising ACWA Power and Türkiye's IC İçtaş İnşaat.

    The total cost of the project is estimated at $407 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the project will have a duration of 27.5 years, after which the facility will be transferred to ADSEA. Construction is scheduled to be completed within 2.5 years.

    The agreement covers the full project cycle, including design, engineering, construction, financing, ownership, operation, and maintenance. Full commissioning of the plant is planned for the fourth quarter of 2028.

    Caspian Sea Azerbaijan Project Co. ACWA Power Azerbaijan's State Agency for Water Resources Caspian Sea desalination plant
    Azərbaycanda Xəzərin suyunun duzsuzlaşdırılması üzrə zavodun tikintisinə dair layihə şirkəti yaradılıb
    В Азербайджане создана проектная компания по строительству завода по опреснению воды Каспия

    Latest News

    16:24

    President Aliyev approves SOFAZ's 2026 budget

    Finance
    16:20

    Azerbaijan expects to collect over $820M in compulsory health insurance premiums in 2026

    Finance
    16:09

    Azerbaijan to allocate 100M manats to investment funds in 2026

    Finance
    15:56

    President approves budget of unemployment insurance fund for 2026

    Finance
    15:51

    Azerbaijan sets new targeted upper limit for public debt-to-GDP ratio until 2029

    Finance
    15:43

    BP announces start date for seismic exploration at Shah Deniz field

    Energy
    15:30

    President Aliyev approves need criterion for 2026

    Finance
    15:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss petroleum product exports to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    President approves State Social Protection Fund budget for 2026

    Finance
    All News Feed