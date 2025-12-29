Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijani MFA: Recognition of Somalia's 'Somaliland' region violates int'l law

    Recognition of Somalia's "Somaliland" region violates international law, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on recent developments in Somalia, as quoted by Report.

    "The Republic of Azerbaijan reiterates its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders," the ministry said.

    It noted that the recognition of the 'Somaliland' region of the Federal Republic of Somalia contradicts norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

    "Azerbaijan has gone through its own painful experience with foreign military occupation and separatism in its territories, in violation of international law. Guided by these principles and its own experience, the Republic of Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to the preservation of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all states, and calls on the international community to act responsibly and in full compliance with international law," reads the statement.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Somalia Somaliland
    Azərbaycan XİN: Somalinin "Somalilənd" bölgəsinin tanınması beynəlxalq hüquqa ziddir
    МИД Азербайджана заявил о поддержке территориальной целостности Сомали

