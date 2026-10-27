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    Moratinos talks on destruction of cultural monuments he witnessed in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

    Cultural policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 17:20
    Moratinos talks on destruction of cultural monuments he witnessed in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

    Monuments and places of worship must remain inviolable during conflicts, UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and UN Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia Miguel Ángel Moratinos said at a panel session within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    Moratinos noted that during his trip to the liberated territories in 2021, he witnessed the destruction firsthand and spoke about it in his statements to international media.

    He highly appreciated Azerbaijan's initiatives in the field of intercultural dialogue and thanked the country's government for its activities in this direction.

    "After the war, I saw everything with my own eyes. Cultural monuments were destroyed in Garabagh, and even the lands were burned. I spoke openly about all this in my statements, because the destruction of people's places of worship and cultural heritage is unacceptable," he said.

    Miguel Angel Moratinos UN Alliance of Civilizations 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Moratinos: Hər şeyi öz gözlərimlə gördüm, Qarabağda mədəni abidələr dağıdılmışdı
    Моратинос рассказал об увиденных разрушениях памятников культуры в Карабахе
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