President: Azerbaijan has established strategic partnerships with two superpowers

Azerbaijan has already established strategic partnerships with two superpowers, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

"Our international contacts demonstrate that we really managed to present ourselves as a trusted and respected member of the international community. We have already established strategic partnerships with two superpowers.

In 2025, a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Declaration was signed between us and China. The declaration with China was signed in April, while the Strategic Charter with the United States was signed in August 2025. So with two superpowers, Azerbaijan is in a strategic partnership format," the head of state said.

He noted that with 10 members of the European Union, Azerbaijan has strategic partnership declarations or agreements.

"Next year, we will host the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and we'll be chairing this important international organization, which unites almost 60 countries. We consider it a sign of respect for our policy, our attitude to our religion, our traditions, our values," Ilham Aliyev said.