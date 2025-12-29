President Aliyev approves subsistence minimum for 2026

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed into law the bill on the subsistence minimum for 2026, which was adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 9, according to Report.

The subsistence minimum for next year is set at 300 manats ($176,47) nationwide. For the working-age population, it will be 317 manats ($186,47), while the figure for pensioners is set at 245 manats ($144,12). The subsistence minimum for children has been determined at 260 manats ($152,94).