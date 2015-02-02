Azerbaijani Armed Forces starts large-scale tranings

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 2, large-scale military exercises involving all types of troops began under the leadership of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, according to the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

About 15 000 personnel, 300 armored vehicles, more than 200 installations of rocket and artillery troops, 20 aviation means of Air Forces, as well as antiaircraft missile combinations armed with the defense complexes from modern air defense were involved in tranings.