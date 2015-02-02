 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Armed Forces starts large-scale tranings

    Antiaircraft missile combinations armed with the defense complexes from modern air defense were involved in tranings

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 2, large-scale military exercises involving all types of troops began under the leadership of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov, according to the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

    About 15 000 personnel, 300 armored vehicles, more than 200 installations of rocket and artillery troops, 20 aviation means of Air Forces, as well as antiaircraft missile combinations armed with the defense complexes from modern air defense were involved in tranings.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi