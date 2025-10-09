Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

    Military
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 20:12
    Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

    The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, met with a delegation led by the Commander of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defense, Major General Rashed Mohamed Al Shamsi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the Ministry of Defense.

    First, the guests visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva at the Alley of Honor, where they laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their cherished memory.

    The UAE delegation then visited Victory Park and laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument.

    Following the official welcoming ceremony at the Air Force Central Command Post, a meeting was held between the Commanders of the Azerbaijani and UAE Air Forces.

    The sides conducted a broad exchange of views on the activities carried out by the Air Forces of both countries, discussed new prospects, and addressed other matters of mutual interest.

    Subsequently, the UAE delegation was briefed on the main areas of activity of the command center, which is equipped with modern management systems in accordance with current standards.

    At the conclusion of the visit, the guests" questions were addressed.

    Azərbaycan və BƏƏ HHQ komandanları görüşüb
    Командующие ВВС Азербайджана и ОАЭ провели встречу

