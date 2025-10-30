Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    The defense ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have signed the 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan, Report informs, citing the post of the British Embassy in Baku on X.

    Azərbaycan və Britaniya arasında müdafiə sahəsində Əməkdaşlıq Planı imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Великобритания подписали План оборонного сотрудничества на 2026/27 год

