Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan
Military
- 30 October, 2025
- 14:38
The defense ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have signed the 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan, Report informs, citing the post of the British Embassy in Baku on X.
The 🇬🇧 is proud of our close cooperation with 🇦🇿 in defence and its role in the Strategic Partnership 🤝— UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) October 30, 2025
Yesterday, @DefenceHQ & @wwwmodgovaz signed the 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan.
We look forward to working closely together to deliver on shared priorities. pic.twitter.com/nx3jdcW4On
