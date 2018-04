Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan for the 7th time to participate in the international Dubai Airshow 2015, which will be held November 8-12, Dubai.

Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented at the exhibition by company "Azairtechservice", specializing in the repair and modernization of aircrafts.

Also expected, the exhibition will be attended by Commander of Azerbaijani Air Forces, Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tahirov.