Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by Türkiye
- 03 December, 2025
- 09:34
The Eastern Mediterranean-2025 Invitation Exercise, hosted by Türkiye, held its High-Level Observer Day, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense posted on X, Report informs.
The event featured participation from Azerbaijan's naval landing team, a US counter-terrorism security group, and a Pakistani maritime patrol aircraft.
Military personnel from 19 other countries attended as observers.
The Eastern Mediterranean-2025 (DA-25) Invitation Exercise, organized by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, began on November 22 and will continue until December 3. The main objectives of the exercise are to ensure interoperability between participating headquarters and assigned forces, and to assess and strengthen unit readiness.
