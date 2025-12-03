Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by Türkiye

    Military
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 09:34
    Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by Türkiye

    The Eastern Mediterranean-2025 Invitation Exercise, hosted by Türkiye, held its High-Level Observer Day, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense posted on X, Report informs.

    The event featured participation from Azerbaijan's naval landing team, a US counter-terrorism security group, and a Pakistani maritime patrol aircraft.

    Military personnel from 19 other countries attended as observers.

    The Eastern Mediterranean-2025 (DA-25) Invitation Exercise, organized by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, began on November 22 and will continue until December 3. The main objectives of the exercise are to ensure interoperability between participating headquarters and assigned forces, and to assess and strengthen unit readiness.

    Azerbaijan naval exercises Turkiye Turkish Ministry of National Defense
    Video
    Azərbaycan Türkiyənin ev sahibliyi etdiyi hərbi dəniz təlimində təmsil olunur
    Video
    Азербайджан представлен на военно-морских учениях в Турции

    Latest News

    11:11

    Russian strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kill 2

    Other countries
    11:03
    Photo

    Int'l conference of heads of fire, rescue services taking place in Baku

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Kazakhstan begins construction of $70 million chemical plant

    Energy
    10:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan launches school satellite - UPDATED

    ICT
    10:33

    Azercosmos: Azersky-2 satellite program implementation continues on schedule

    ICT
    10:05

    Azeri Light crude remains at $66.22 per barrel

    Energy
    09:53

    Kazakh Deputy PM: Investigation into AZAL plane crash near Aktau nearing completion

    Region
    09:34
    Video

    Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by Türkiye

    Military
    09:20

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed