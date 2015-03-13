Azerbaijan, Slovenia discuss prospects for military cooperation

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov who is on official visit to the Republic of Slovenia has met his Slovenian counterpart Janko Veber to discuss prospects for military cooperation between the two countries.

The Defence Ministers reviewed the guard of honor in an official welcoming ceremony. After the two countries’ state anthems were performed, the Ministers had one-on-one meeting.

An expanded meeting of delegations discussed prospects for cooperation in the military sphere between the two countries, the press service of Defence Ministry said.

Following the negotiations, the Azerbaijani Defence Minister has signed the Book of Honor.

Then, the two Ministers briefed the media on the results of the meeting.