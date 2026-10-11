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    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents weekly video summary

    Military
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 13:49
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents weekly video summary

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released a video roundup based on information from the past week.

    Report presents the roundup:

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents weekly video summary

    weekly summary Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD)
    Video
    Müdafiə Nazirliyi həftəlik icmalını yayıb
    Video
    Минобороны Азербайджана представило еженедельный обзор
    44 - Tezliklə
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