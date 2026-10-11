Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups Region

109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti Other countries

Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries Other countries

Photo Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit Foreign policy

Photo Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara Cultural policy

Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan Other countries

Photo Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva Individual sports

67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon Individual sports