Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents weekly video summary
Military
- 11 October, 2026
- 13:49
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released a video roundup based on information from the past week.
Report presents the roundup:
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry presents weekly video summary
Video
Video
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