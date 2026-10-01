Azerbaijan inks deal to buy Turkish MIZRAK kamikaze drone

Azerbaijan has signed an agreement with Turkish company Baykar at the ADEX-2026 exhibition for the supply of the long-range MIZRAK loitering munition and has become the first known foreign customer for the model.

According to TURDEF, cited by Report, MIZRAK can be equipped with a guidance system that homes in on emissions from radar stations.

The drone was unveiled shortly after the SİVRİSİNEK and K2 models. All three systems are part of Baykar's line of long-range one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

MIZRAK features a modular design that allows it to be used, among other roles, as an anti-radiation munition.

The MIZRAK's modular payload bay can accommodate either two 20-kilogram warheads or a single 20-kilogram warhead together with a passive radio-frequency seeker that detects radar emissions. In its basic configuration, guidance is provided by an electro-optical system mounted on a gimbal, as well as satellite and inertial navigation.

MIZRAK can take off using its landing gear or with the assistance of rocket-assisted take-off (RATO) boosters. Its low wing loading and canard configuration will help reduce the takeoff run. At the same time, MIZRAK is heavier than SİVRİSİNEK, which can be launched from a catapult.