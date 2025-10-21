Azerbaijan defense minister meets with personnel participating in Unity-2025 exercise

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Military
    • 21 October, 2025
    The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, met with servicemen representing Azerbaijan in the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Emphasizing the impact of the exercise on the effectiveness of joint regional activities between the countries, the minister of defense commended the combat training of the Azerbaijan Army"s commandos and crews of UAVs, who demonstrated a high level of professionalism and skills during the exercise.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized that such joint exercises demonstrate the high combat capability of our armies.

    The minister wished the exercise participants success in their future activities and expressed satisfaction with the high-level organization of the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise.

