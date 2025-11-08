Azerbaijan Army solemnly marks 5th anniversary of Victory Day

According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a series of events were held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of 8 November – Victory Day, the Ministry of Defense told Report.

During the events, military personnel visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers on the graves of Azerbaijan"s brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, and honored their memory.

During the ceremonies, the memory of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, as well as the citizens who became Martyrs for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed to the accompaniment of military orchestras.

At the series of events, speeches highlighted the significance of the historic victory achieved by the Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, the vital role of the Azerbaijani people in achieving this victory, and the heroism of the country's brave sons. It was emphasized that the memory of Martyrs will always be held in the highest honor.

Extensive discussions were held about the reconstruction and development works carried out over the five years in the territories liberated from occupation.

Round-table meetings were organized for the personnel to promote the spirit of Victory and combat training, to instill devotion to the Motherland and the state, as well as to reinforce national and moral values. Detailed information was also provided about the combat operations that had been conducted.

Screenings of documentaries and videos about the Patriotic War, musical performances by military orchestras, the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as by representatives of culture and art, along with literary and artistic compositions, cultural and public events, and other activities were met with great interest by the personnel.

At the end of the events, military servicemen who distinguished themselves through their high level of combat training and discipline were awarded certificates of honor and valuable gifts.