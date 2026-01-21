Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan and Qatar mull holding joint military exercises

    Military
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 11:18
    Within the visit to Qatar, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev held meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, and the Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that the meetings emphasized the importance of DIMDEX 2026 in terms of adavancing the maritime defense capabilities of countries. In attendance was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar Adish Mammadov as well.

    The parties expressed confidence that military relations would continue to develop in the future. They discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the military and military-technical fields, emphasized the importance of conducting joint military exercises, and held an extensive exchange of views on a number of other issues of common interest.

