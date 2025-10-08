Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan and Georgia exchange experience in UAVs

    Military
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:53
    Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2025, a delegation from the Georgian Ministry of Defense paid a visit to Azerbaijan to exchange experience in the field of UAVs, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's MoD.

    At the meeting, the Georgian visitors were briefed on the activities of UAVs in the Azerbaijan Army, their application in combat operations, the organization of combat flights, and the progress trends of UAVs.

    At the end, questions of common interest were answered, and the significance of such events for the purpose of exchanging experiences was emphasized.

    UAVs Azerbaijan Georgia
    Photo
    Photo
